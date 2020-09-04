In Hong Kong, residents self-censor to steer clear of China’s crackdown

Divya Gopalan:

But, according to the American Chamber of Commerce, the national security law is affecting the business environment. Forty percent of U.S. companies surveyed had plans to move capital, assets or operations out of the city.

Police can raid premises without a court warrant, and they can order Internet firms to remove content or seize their equipment. Online media giants like Facebook and Google say they have stopped responding directly to data requests from the Hong Kong police.

A number of activists, students, and protesters have already been arrested for social media posts. And with no clear wording of what exactly is illegal, any activity, secessionist, demanding independence, saying Hong Kong is not China, could be prosecutable.

At stake is the city's freedom of speech and vibrant media industry, which doesn't exist anywhere else in China. According to the Hong Kong government, the national security law only targets a small minority of lawbreakers, but it has triggered widespread unease.

We have certainly felt it while putting together this report, with a number of previously outspoken figures on both sides of the political divide refusing our interview requests, due to concerns that what they say could potentially be used against them, although it is here in the local press where the most chilling effect of the law can be felt.

The Apple Daily is the city's most-read pro-democracy newspaper. On August 11, 200 police stormed the newsroom in a raid that was livestreamed to a shocked city. They arrested top executives, including the paper's billionaire owner, Jimmy Lai, who has strong ties in Washington.

He faces charges of colluding with foreign countries, a charge he's told the "NewsHour" late last month that's open to interpretation.