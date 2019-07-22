In San Juan, a ‘wide swath’ of Puerto Ricans takes to the streets to demand Rossello resign

Adrian Florido:

There are so — the reasons for all the discontent in Puerto Rico are really complex. They're nuanced. And they go back for many years, many decades really.

But some of the more recent things are obviously the economic crisis that Puerto Rico has been in since 2006, when it descended into a recession that it still hasn't recovered from, the billions of dollars of debt that Puerto Rico faces, austerity measures that have been imposed by a federal oversight board.

They're leading to the slashing of all kinds of public services that have made it really hard for Puerto Ricans to really just get by, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to leave for the United States over the last decade, and then, of course, the bungled response to Hurricane Maria, which inflicted a lot of damage, trauma on Puerto Ricans they still haven't recovered from.

All of those things are things that people feel like they're — the traumas around those things, people have been sort of trying to suppress and hold things together and just sort of live, get — move forward day by day, and they feel like they can't do it anymore. And that's why people are fed up.