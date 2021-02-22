In storm-ravaged Texas, ‘a lot of black eyes’ among state leadership

Alana Rocha:

Just before I spoke with you, I got a text message saying that I think my boil-water notice had been lifted here in South Austin. But a lot of people don't know if their water is safe to drink.

There's still food shelves, as you just showed, that are empty. I have a husband currently going around town trying to find our 18-month-old some milk. H-E-B and the other grocery stores are assuring are assuring people that trucks are coming in and trying to restock.

But, yes, this is months on end after the pandemic where, again, we're almost at the start of the pandemic as of last year, where people again are not able to find basic essentials, and they're waiting for safe water.

Most homes are now restored as far as power goes, but, of course, the next thing people are nervous about is, what kind of bills are they going to get for that energy they have been burning?