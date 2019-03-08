In stunning lawsuit, U.S. women’s soccer team challenges pay, working conditions

Judy Woodruff:

In just about three months, the U.S. women's national soccer team is scheduled to defend its world championship, when the women's World Cup kicks off in France.

But, today, in a stunning move on International Women's Day, all 28 members of the team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.

As Amna Nawaz tells us, the lawsuit is by far the most ambitious move by this team yet.