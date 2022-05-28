In Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, Russian forces are taking control one town at a time

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin

Russia's military continues its advance in eastern Ukraine this weekend, in a move that may soon force Ukrainian troops to cede strategically important territory. Correspondent Ali Rogin has our report.

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

