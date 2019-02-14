In upcoming interview, McCabe describes ‘panic’ at DOJ after Comey firing

Andrew McCabe:

I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground in an indelible fashion, that, were I removed quickly or reassigned or fired, that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace.

I wanted to make sure that our case was on solid ground, and if somebody came in behind me and closed it and tried to walk away from it, they wouldn't be able to do that without creating a record of why they'd made that decision.