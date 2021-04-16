Indianapolis mayor calls for national action on gun laws after FedEx shooting

Judy Woodruff:

Police in Indianapolis have spent this day looking for answers after a gunman shot eight people to death, and then himself. The bloodshed followed other attacks nationwide, prompting President Biden to call it — quote — "a national embarrassment."

It also stunned a city hard hit by gun violence.

Indianapolis today is enveloped in grief. Already reeling from a recent series of mass shootings, last night, it became the site of the nation's latest attack.