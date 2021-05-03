India’s COVID-19 crisis is far from over, and vaccines alone won’t help. Here’s why

William Brangham:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his political party suffered a major blow yesterday after losing regional elections in West Bengal, a clear sign that Modi's political reputation is being tested.

Over the years, Modi has deployed Hindu nationalist rhetoric and nationalist policies that have raised his popularity and transformed India's politics. But his version of nationalism has bitterly divided Hindus from other ethnic groups in India.

His refusal to stop holding large campaign rallies and to allow a huge Hindu religious festival are believed to be major contributors to this spike. And now, as a new highly contagious variant has emerged in the country, Modi has resisted calls for any further lockdowns.

I am joined now by someone who has been covering India's pandemic from the very beginning.

Barkha Dutt is a journalist based in New Delhi. Her work appears in many places, including The Washington Post.

Barkha Dutt, thank you very much for talking with us on the "NewsHour."

First off, I should say, you lost your father last week to this coronavirus. And I'm terribly sorry about your loss, and especially grateful for you taking the time to talk with us.

Could you just give us a sense of the latest of what you have been seeing on the ground there?