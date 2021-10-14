Industrial sites often create toxic waste. Julie Bargmann uses it to transform landscapes

Jeffrey Brown:

Now she's the first ever recipient of an International Landscape Architecture Prize given to honor her work as a designer, educator and activist in addressing abandoned toxic, industrial and urban sites.

The award, created by the Washington, D.C.-based Cultural Landscape Foundation, is named for renowned landscape architect Cornelia Hahn Oberlander, who died this year of COVID at age 99.

Bargmann lives and works in Charlottesville, Virginia, and has taught at the University of Virginia for 25 years. She often takes her architecture students to scummy, toxic sites most have never experienced before.

But it all began for her in a very different landscape, as a child in New Jersey. She remembers looking out the window of her parents' car in wonder at a vast, smoke-filled industrial scene.