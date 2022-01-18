Inflation in Turkey is at a near two-decade high. Is it part of Erdogan’s plan?

For Turkey, 2021 was marked by a free-falling currency, the lira, and record-high inflation. The government’s monetary policy has sent the country into economic turmoil, and as Nick Schifrin reports, soaring prices have hurt Turks from all walks of life.

