Inflation surged at the fastest pace in 40 years. What will it mean for consumers?

Judy Woodruff:

The last time inflation rose 7 percent annually was back in 1982.

And the latest consumer price report shows that costs are continuing to spike for Americans across many categories. That is presenting real questions for the Federal Reserve, which is tasked with promoting stable prices.

Mary Daly is the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. She sits on the committee that decides what to do about interest rates and economic policy.

Mary Daly, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So I don't think there's any doubt anymore that prices are seriously rising. What does this mean, do you believe, for American consumers?

Mary Daly, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco: So, American consumers are feeling the pain. I mean, there's no doubt that inflation is uncomfortably high and has been so for a while. And people are feeling it in their pocketbooks.

But what we are doing at the Fed is saying we understand that that's there. We also understand more Americans have jobs now than they used to, and that it's really time for us to start removing some of the accommodation we have been giving to the economy and get supply and demand back in balance, so that Americans can say we have price stability and full employment.