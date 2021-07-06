What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Input from the unhoused may be crucial solution to homelessness in San Francisco

Stephanie Sy
Jennifer Winter

Correction: The introduction to this story stated that 35,000 people are without a place to live in San Francisco. In fact, that figure refers to the greater San Francisco Bay Area, including San Jose, Oakland and surrounding counties. The NewsHour regrets the error.

The San Francisco bay area has a rising homeless population. On any given night, an estimated 28,000 individuals are without a place to live. Meanwhile, the cost of living continues to climb. Much effort has gone into resolving the crisis, to little avail. But now, there's new hope that those with an insider's perspective can make that much needed difference. Stephanie Sy has that story.

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.

Jennifer Winter

