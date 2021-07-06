Input from the unhoused may be crucial solution to homelessness in San Francisco

The San Francisco bay area has a rising homeless population. On any given night, an estimated 28,000 individuals are without a place to live. Meanwhile, the cost of living continues to climb. Much effort has gone into resolving the crisis, to little avail. But now, there's new hope that those with an insider's perspective can make that much needed difference. Stephanie Sy has that story.
Correction: The introduction to this story stated that 35,000 people are without a place to live in San Francisco. In fact, that figure refers to the greater San Francisco Bay Area, including San Jose, Oakland and surrounding counties. The NewsHour regrets the error.
