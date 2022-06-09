Interactive museum strives to boost the love of words

Colin Phillips:

Language is a critical part of everything we do as humans, but we often don't give it much thought. We take it for granted.

And I think that what we have seen in the last few years is, more and more, the ways in which language has had a profound and sometimes damaging impact on the way — on things we do. The way in which technology has evolved and the way in which automatic analysis of language has developed in recent years is much more powerful than it was even 10 years ago.

And so getting people to reflect more on how language is important, how we use it, how it can be used against us is more and more important.