Investigations intensify in the wake of the Capitol riot as inauguration approaches

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, federal officials are working very, very hard to ensure a safe inauguration, but they're tracking a number of threats, both to the Capitol in Washington, D.C., as well as in other cities and state capitols.

Today, Vice President Pence visited the FEMA headquarters, and, there, he met with a number of high-ranking national security officials, including the head of the Secret Service, the head of Homeland Security, as well as the head of the Department — the FBI director, rather.

And what Vice President Pence said was that he is really pushing all of these agencies to make sure that they're confident that they can find a safe way to have an inauguration for president-elect Biden and vice president-elect Harris.

And he said, specifically, Americans deserve a safe inauguration. He also said at some point that this inauguration was going to be in keeping with our history and tradition. That's really notable, given the last few days and weeks that we have lived through here, with President Trump, of course, upending all sorts of tradition in this country.

Another thing to note is the FBI director, who said that he was confident that the FBI would be able to find anyone who was threatening the inauguration or other cities, he has been warning police officials around the country to be vigilant and to be in contact with the FBI if they see any threats.

He's saying that they're tracking a number of things, including threats to Congress members' homes, as well as threats to different buildings and state capitols.

One other thing, I spoke to a source who was familiar with the inauguration planning, and they told me that the family members of both vice president-elect Harris and president-elect Biden are being warned specifically to stay in their hotel rooms in D.C. unless they're going to the inauguration.

That is a difference from the past inaugurations. They were, of course, going to be told not to go too far because of the pandemic. But now they're being told, unless you're going to the inauguration, stay in place, especially, as we know, the National Mall is shut down for most of the public.

So, this is really D.C. becoming a fortress, and federal officials trying their best to track threats, while also keeping people safe.