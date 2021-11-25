Investigators probe utility company PG&E’s role in California wildfire

William Brangham:

Southern California's largest utility company, Edison, turned off power today for over 63,000 homes and businesses, as low humidity and high winds increased the risk of starting dangerous wildfires.

While that state is experiencing a record drought driven in part by climate change, the initial spark for many of these blazes often comes from utility equipment and their power lines.

Fire investigators are now looking into whether another utility, PG&E, was behind the nation's largest fire so far this year.

From KQED and the California newsroom, Lily Jamali reports how their findings could have ramifications for the victims of past fires caused by the utility company.