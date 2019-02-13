Iran is responsible for Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, says Pompeo

Judy Woodruff:

Today, in Warsaw, Poland, the United States is leading a first ever conference on Middle East security, with more than 60 countries in attendance.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is the conference's co-host. Earlier today, he visited U.S. troops stationed in Northeast Poland, near the Russian border. He then attended a meeting on the war in Yemen that included officials from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which are leading a coalition fighting Iran-aligned rebels in that country.

U.S. officials are discussing multiple topics, but the focus has overwhelmingly been Iran.

I spoke to the secretary of state from Warsaw just a short time ago.

Secretary Mike Pompeo, thank you very much for joining us.

You are in Poland for a meeting to discuss the future of the Middle East. What do you want to come out of this meeting?