Iranians take to the streets to protest government after it admits downing plane

The president responded:

"I couldn't care less if they negotiate."

And, by the way, he later retweeted that message in Farsi.

I asked a senior State Department official about that. And the official said that our priority is getting Iran to change its behavior, stop supporting terrorism, give up ballistic missiles, end its nuclear program. And there are multiple ways for us to get Iran to do that.

So the message from the president and this official is that we do want behavior changed, but we're not necessarily going to emphasize negotiations.

And that does the mean the tension will increase. The U.S. believes the strategies are working. And Iran doesn't want to negotiate under the current circumstances, and under this current very serious threat in Iran that we're talking about here.

We not only saw the students protesting. We saw the accidental arrest of a British ambassador. We saw high-profile defections. And we even saw criticism from hard-line newspapers demanding resignations. So Iran does have a very serious problem with these protests.