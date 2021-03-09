What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Iran’s top nuclear scientist discusses the potential for a nuclear deal with the U.S.

Reza Sayah

Nick Schifrin

Dan Sagalyn

Ali Rogin

One of the most pressing foreign policy decisions facing the Biden administration is its promise to reenter the Iran nuclear deal, but the Biden team is confronting obstacles restarting talks. Special correspondent Reza Sayah spoke with Ali Akbar Salehi, Iran’s top nuclear scientist, to discuss the potential for a deal, why talks are deadlocked, and the country's uranium enrichment program.

Reza Sayah

Nick Schifrin

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.

@nickschifrin
Dan Sagalyn

As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.

@DanSagalyn
Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

