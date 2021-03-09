Iran’s top nuclear scientist discusses the potential for a nuclear deal with the U.S.

One of the most pressing foreign policy decisions facing the Biden administration is its promise to reenter the Iran nuclear deal, but the Biden team is confronting obstacles restarting talks. Special correspondent Reza Sayah spoke with Ali Akbar Salehi, Iran’s top nuclear scientist, to discuss the potential for a deal, why talks are deadlocked, and the country's uranium enrichment program.
