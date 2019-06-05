Is R. Kelly the ‘worst predator’ in the history of pop music?

Yamiche Alcindor:

For years, there have been allegations and rumors about R. Kelly's behavior. There was a trial, an acquittal and then even more accusations.

Then, this winter, concerns intensified. In January, a six-hour documentary detailed allegations of R. Kelly mistreating and sexually abusing women, many of them minors, even as his career thrived.

In February the star was charged with aggregated criminal sexual abuse involving four women, three of whom were under the age of consent at the time of the abuse. He turned himself into Chicago police and was eventually released on bail. His record company also dropped him.

Kelly has been repeatedly denying committing any criminal behavior.

A new book, "Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly," chronicles the singer's history and the lives of a number of his accusers. It's the culmination of almost two decades of reporting by journalist Jim DeRogatis. He's a former music critic for The Chicago Sun-Times and a co-host of the public radio show "Sound Opinions."

Thanks, Jim, so much for being here.

Almost two decades ago now, you got an anonymous FAX that really changed the course of your career. It said, "Robert has a problem with young girls."

Tell me a little bit how you got into investigating R. Kelly and what sources told you about his behavior.