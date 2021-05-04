Is the NRA’s bankruptcy filing just a way to escape regulation?

Stephanie Sy:

Judy, this case has been playing out before a federal judge in Texas. Closing arguments finished yesterday as part of this unusual bankruptcy trial.

The NRA filed for bankruptcy in January as part of a move to reincorporate and relocate from New York to Texas. That was after New York State Attorney General Letitia James sued the NRA and sought to dissolve the nonprofit organization.

She alleged that top executives, including longtime leader Wayne LaPierre, illegally misused tens of millions of dollars on things like designer suits and lavish personal trips. The NRA says the lawsuit is political.

Steven Church has been covering the trial for Bloomberg, and joins me now.

Steven Church, thank you for coming on the "NewsHour."

I know you're a bankruptcy specialist, but I want to backtrack a little bit, because Wayne LaPierre actually testified during this trial. What came out about how he managed the NRA and used his position?