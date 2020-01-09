Is this Las Vegas hospitality workers union the future of American labor?

Judy Woodruff:

The heyday of unionization in the American work force is several decades' old. In fact, unions are still struggling to get more workers to join, while many companies remain opposed.

But, in Nevada, there's a case study of a union that has broken through.

And this weekend, several presidential candidates will be participating in a town hall with those workers.

Correspondent Paul Solman looks at what this union has done differently.

It's part of our series on economics and business, Making Sense.