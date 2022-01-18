It’s time to rethink America’s pandemic strategy, experts say. Here’s what they recommend

Judy Woodruff:

This week marks a full year since President Biden took office. That also means the president has had broad responsibility for the federal response to the pandemic for a year.

There is plenty of data to suggest that things are not going well at this moment. Cases are surging in many parts of the country, with nearly 800,000 new cases a day. Hospitalizations and deaths are up significantly compared with two weeks ago. There are close to 140,000 people admitted to the hospital in total with confirmed COVID right now. And the country is reporting more than 1,700 deaths a day now.

There have been calls for shifting the administration's strategy. That includes several articles written by former advisers to the president.

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel is a lead of that group of public health experts. He is the vice provost of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania, and he joins me now.

Zeke Emanuel, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, tell us, why is a new approach needed?