Jan. 6 committee prepares to unveil ‘roadmap of criminality’ in Capitol attack

The Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack plans to present unseen documents and provide new witness testimony this Thursday about the insurrection. The committee has interviewed dozens of witnesses behind closed doors during the last year. Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for The Guardian, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

