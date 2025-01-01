Help strengthen trusted public media.
January 1, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Wednesday on the News Hour...

Wednesday on the News Hour, New Year's celebrations turned to horror as a driver tore through Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing and wounding multiple people. Then, we examine Jimmy Carter's global health legacy as the late president's goal of eradicating a tropical disease appears within reach. Plus, new research shows exercise could be the "most potent medical intervention ever known.”

