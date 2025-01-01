The need for trusted journalism has never been greater.
PBS News Hour delivers the reliable, fact-based reporting you rely on, and your support ensures we can continue this essential work. Right now, your support goes twice as far—every gift is being matched, dollar for dollar.
Don’t wait—our match expires at midnight on December 31—this is your last chance to keep PBS News Hour strong in the year ahead. The future of public media depends on viewers like you.
If you can, please consider a monthly donation. Thank you.
Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the News Hour, New Year's celebrations turned to horror as a driver tore through Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing and wounding multiple people. Then, we examine Jimmy Carter's global health legacy as the late president's goal of eradicating a tropical disease appears within reach. Plus, new research shows exercise could be the "most potent medical intervention ever known.”
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.