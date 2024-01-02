Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, as the war in Gaza rages on, we speak with a former Israeli hostage in her first interview since being released by Hamas. The president of Harvard resigns after igniting controversy with comments regarding responses to the Israel-Hamas war. Plus, big cities in the U.S. contend with an influx of migrants, including thousands sent by Republican governors.
