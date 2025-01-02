The need for trusted journalism has never been greater.
PBS News Hour delivers the reliable, fact-based reporting you rely on, and your support ensures we can continue this essential work. Right now, your support goes twice as far—every gift is being matched, dollar for dollar.
Don’t wait—our match expires at midnight on December 31—this is your last chance to keep PBS News Hour strong in the year ahead. The future of public media depends on viewers like you.
If you can, please consider a monthly donation. Thank you.
Leave your feedback
Thursday on the News Hour, the FBI now says the New Orleans attacker acted alone but was inspired by ISIS, we look into his path to radicalization. Examining the complex legacy of President Biden's 50 years in public office as he prepares to leave the White House. Plus, two-year colleges try to fill a shortage of manufacturing jobs by showing how the field isn't what it used to be.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.