Support PBS News

Your generous monthly contribution— or whatever you can give—will help secure our future.

January 22, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Wednesday on the News Hour...

Wednesday on the News Hour, the Pentagon prepares to send up to 1,500 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to carry out President Trump's immigration crackdown. The Trump administration ends government diversity programs and puts staff on leave. Plus, Gazans take stock of their lives and homes that are now in ruins as the tenuous ceasefire holds.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Evergreen_WebAd_Sidebar_DonateNow

More Ways to Watch