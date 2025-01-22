Your generous monthly contribution— or whatever you can give—will help secure our future.
Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the News Hour, the Pentagon prepares to send up to 1,500 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to carry out President Trump's immigration crackdown. The Trump administration ends government diversity programs and puts staff on leave. Plus, Gazans take stock of their lives and homes that are now in ruins as the tenuous ceasefire holds.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.