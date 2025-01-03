The need for trusted journalism has never been greater.
Friday on the News Hour, Mike Johnson retains the speaker's gavel in the House and now faces passing legislation with a razor-thin majority. Residents and workers in New Orleans try to return to some sense of normalcy as law enforcement continues to investigate the truck attack. Plus, manufacturers adopt unconventional hiring practices to close the gap between skilled employees and available jobs.
