Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Thursday on the NewsHour, the future of Ukraine's fight against Russia hangs in the balance amid a combat stalemate and questions over U.S. support. New documents from House Democrats detail how Donald Trump's businesses received millions from foreign governments while he was president. Plus, Palestinians report being arrested and mistreated by Israeli forces because of their social media posts.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS News: