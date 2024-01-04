January 4, 2024PBS News Hour full episode

Thursday on the News Hour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, the future of Ukraine's fight against Russia hangs in the balance amid a combat stalemate and questions over U.S. support. New documents from House Democrats detail how Donald Trump's businesses received millions from foreign governments while he was president. Plus, Palestinians report being arrested and mistreated by Israeli forces because of their social media posts.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS News:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch