Help strengthen trusted public media.
Our future depends on you.

The need for trusted journalism has never been greater.

PBS News Hour delivers the reliable, fact-based reporting you rely on, and your support ensures we can continue this essential work. Right now, your support goes twice as far—every gift is being matched, dollar for dollar.

Don’t wait—our match expires at midnight on December 31—this is your last chance to keep PBS News Hour strong in the year ahead. The future of public media depends on viewers like you.

Donate now to double your gift!

If you can, please consider a monthly donation. Thank you.

January 4, 2025PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the News Hour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a nation honors former President Jimmy Carter as nearly a week of memorial events begin today in his home state of Georgia. Then, new questions arise in New Orleans about why threatening social media posts made by the suspect went unnoticed until it was too late. Plus, how an online investment scam is leaving victims in tears and financial ruin.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch