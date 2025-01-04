The need for trusted journalism has never been greater.
PBS News Hour delivers the reliable, fact-based reporting you rely on, and your support ensures we can continue this essential work. Right now, your support goes twice as far—every gift is being matched, dollar for dollar.
Don’t wait—our match expires at midnight on December 31—this is your last chance to keep PBS News Hour strong in the year ahead. The future of public media depends on viewers like you.
If you can, please consider a monthly donation. Thank you.
Leave your feedback
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a nation honors former President Jimmy Carter as nearly a week of memorial events begin today in his home state of Georgia. Then, new questions arise in New Orleans about why threatening social media posts made by the suspect went unnoticed until it was too late. Plus, how an online investment scam is leaving victims in tears and financial ruin.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.