January 5, 2025PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the News Hour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, a powerful winter storm bears down on tens of millions of Americans, packing a dangerous mix of snow, ice and heavy rain. Then, four years after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, we examine the legacy of a day that still divides this country. Plus, what one American city is doing to prevent birds from dying in glass window collisions.

Segments From This Episode

