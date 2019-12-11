Jersey City mayor attributes deadly shootout to anti-Semitism

John Yang:

Officials say yesterday's violence began at a cemetery, where Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals was killed in a confrontation with two people.

The killers drove a stolen U-Haul van believed linked to a weekend homicide about a mile to the kosher market, where they immediately opened fire with two long rifles. For nearly three hours, they engaged police in a fierce gun battle, making the neighborhood look like a war zone.

SWAT officers in tactical gear swarmed the area. Schools were put on lockdown. It ended when an armored police vehicle rammed the store entrance. Inside, authorities found the bodies of the killers and three people who happened to be in the store at the time. Officials said a fourth bystander was wounded and escaped.

The victims in the store have been identified as 32-year-old Mindy Ferencz, who owned the store with her husband, Moshe Deutsh, 24, a rabbinical student from Brooklyn who was shopping at the time, and Miguel Douglas, 49, said to be a worker in the store.

The slain police officer, Joseph Seals, was 40 years old and the father of five children, the youngest just 2 years old.

Steven Fulop is mayor of Jersey City. And he joins us from the scene of yesterday's shootout.

Mr. Mayor, thank you very much for joining us.

First of all, our condolences for what the city went through and is still going through.

Officials earlier in their news conference were careful to say they don't know the motivation for this. But are you now calling this a hate crime?