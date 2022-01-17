Jewish Americans are ‘terrified’ amid rising anti-Semitic attacks. How can they feel safe?

Amna Nawaz:

On Sunday, in Northwestern England, British police detained two teenagers for questioning as part of the probe.

Back in the U.S., in a Sunday night statement, the FBI called the attack — quote — "a terrorism-related matter" in which the Jewish community was targeted, this at a time of rising anti-Semitism in America.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, more than 2,000 anti-Semitic incidents were reported in 2020, the third highest year on record. In recent years, Jewish institutions nationwide have ramped up security, including training for their community.

In a Sunday statement, Rabbi Cytron-Walker said those trainings at Congregation Beth Israel saved their lives, writing — quote — "In the last hour of our hostage crisis, the gunman became increasingly belligerent and threatening. Without the instruction we received, we would not have been prepared to act and flee when the situation presented itself."

In the aftermath and, as a precaution, an increase in security at Jewish institutions across America.

For more on how this latest anti-Semitic attack is impacting Jewish communities and what it says about the state of hate more broadly, I'm joined by Jonathan Greenblatt. He is the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League and the author of a new book called "It Could Happen Here: Why America Is Tipping from Hate to the Unthinkable and How We Can Stop It."

Jonathan, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thank you for being here.

The rabbi is saying that the only reason they all made it out alive was because of trainings. The idea that they had prepared for something that could potentially happen to them was just one of the most revealing moments in the last day or so.

And I have to ask you, how widespread is that fear, that fear in Jewish communities that it could happen to them too?

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and National Director, Anti-Defamation League: Well, Amna, I will start out by saying how grateful we are that the rabbi and the other hostages were rescued safely.

His heroism clearly saved the day, as well as the brave work of law enforcement, particularly of the FBI.

That being said, I was also humbled that the rabbi mentioned specifically that training from the FBI and the ADL helped save their lives. Jews across the country are terrified in this moment, as you and I have talked about before on this program.

We have seen Jews attacked at JCCs, synagogues, kosher supermarkets, again, what happened just this weekend. They are alarmed. And there is so much anxiety right now to see our sacred spaces under siege in this way.

The reality is, as the rabbi said, indeed, clergy across the country who want to study Torah end up having to learn tactical maneuvers because of evil people with anti-Semitic ideas who are willing to bring violence into our communities.

The data doesn't lie. Despite the fact that Jews are less than 2 percent of the U.S. population, 60 percent of the faith-oriented hate crimes target Jewish communities across the country. So they are feeling vulnerable right now to violence. They are worried. And so all of us are just in a state of shock.