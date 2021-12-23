Joan Didion’s nephew reflects on her legacy and inspirations: ‘Life was her material’

Jeffrey Brown:

She captured moments in American culture with penetrating clarity and style, from the Manson murders, to the case of the Central Park Five, and then turned those same observational powers onto her own intimate losses and grief.

One of America's most iconic writers, Joan Didion began her career at "Vogue" magazine after winning an essay contest in college, and went on to write for magazines and journals like "LIFE" and "The New York Review of Books."

Her first nonfiction collection, "Slouching Towards Bethlehem," chronicled the unraveling of Southern California's social fabric in the late 1960s, what she called America's atomization, the proof that things fall apart.

She went on to publish several more collections of groundbreaking reporting, establishing herself as a leading voice in personal narrative, so-called new journalism. In a 2017 documentary, critic Hilton Als spoke of her book of essays "The White Album."

Hilton Als, Writer and Critic: On The Beatles album "The White Album," there's ballads, and there's sound experiments by Lennon. There are soft sounds, hard songs, instrumental.

She does a very similar thing in that essay, which I find profound. And, also, it took 10 years. You couldn't make a cohesive narrative about the times, because the times weren't cohesive. So she found this way, which is to kind of make a verbal record of the times.