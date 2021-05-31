Journalist Marvin Kalb on dangers, thrills of reporting from Russia during the Cold War

Marvin Kalb:

It was challenging, and it was also dangerous.

One of the things that, as we look back on that period of time right now, we were in the midst of the Cold War. That was an incredibly dangerous moment in the history of the United States and the Soviet Union. And on one occasion, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, as many of us will remember, there was actually a moment of such high tension, people thought there would be an exchange of nuclear weapons.

Fortunately, the leaders on both sides, Khrushchev in Russia and Kennedy in the United States, both found a way of backing off, while still protecting the national interests of their country.

But we were still in a very tense time. And for a reporter, it was incredibly exciting, because in the United States, there was a desire to know everything that was going on in the Soviet Union. And I was their man there. I spoke the language. I spoke to the Russian people. I would try to find out what they were thinking.

And it was remarkable and so incredibly exciting to sort of get behind the Iron Curtain.