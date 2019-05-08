What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Julián Castro on what Democrats need to beat Trump in 2020

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz is National Correspondent and primary substitute anchor for PBS NewsHour since April 2018.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 08 Trump invokes executive privilege to block full report release

  2. Read May 07 What happens if Attorney General Barr is held in contempt of Congress?

  3. Read May 08 New York Senate approves giving Trump’s state tax return to U.S. House

  4. Read May 07 WATCH: Barr contempt vote from House committee

  5. Read May 08 House panel votes to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt

The Latest