Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Friday on the NewsHour, legal challenges to state abortion laws move forward nationwide after Roe v. Wade is overturned. Then, China's president visits Hong Kong to celebrate the anniversary of the end of British rule. Plus, David Brooks and Ruth Marcus weigh in on the Supreme Court's history-making term, the battle for abortion rights and revelations from the Jan. 6 hearings.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: