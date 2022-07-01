July 1, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, legal challenges to state abortion laws move forward nationwide after Roe v. Wade is overturned. Then, China's president visits Hong Kong to celebrate the anniversary of the end of British rule. Plus, David Brooks and Ruth Marcus weigh in on the Supreme Court's history-making term, the battle for abortion rights and revelations from the Jan. 6 hearings.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: