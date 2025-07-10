July 10, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Thursday on the News Hour...

Thursday on the News Hour, a look at why previous efforts to fund a flood warning system in Texas failed and if last week's deadly flooding will change that. The struggle to get measles under control as cases surge to their highest levels in 30 years. Plus, a former federal prosecutor who led cases against the Jan. 6 rioters speaks out about the shifting priorities of the Justice Department.

Segments From This Episode

