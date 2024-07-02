Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the News Hour, Hurricane Beryl closes in on Jamaica after battering Grenada and Barbados. Israel launches another assault on Khan Younis after previously claiming it destroyed the Hamas battalions operating in the Gazan city. Plus, a look at how abortion restrictions in the U.S. disproportionately impact Black women.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.