July 21, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Monday on the News Hour...

Monday on the News Hour, NATO countries promise more weapons to help Ukraine defend itself after Russia launched one of its largest aerial assaults in months. New restrictions on student loans raise questions about education access and how borrowers can pay off existing debt. Plus, the conservative effort to curtail reproductive rights turns its focus toward birth control.

