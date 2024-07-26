July 26, 2024PBS News Hour full episode

Friday on the News Hour, an arson attack disrupts France's train lines on the opening day of the Paris Olympics despite unprecedented security at this year's games. The head of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel and the son of the notorious El Chapo are arrested after flying to the U.S. Plus, another brutal fire season brings devastating wildfires to the western U.S. and Canada.

