Wednesday on the News Hour, Hurricane Beryl reaches Jamaica as it continues its deadly path of destruction through the Caribbean. The fallout from President Biden's debate performance continues as calls for him to step aside from inside the Democratic Party grow louder. Plus, a preview of the United Kingdom's general election a day before voters head to the polls.
