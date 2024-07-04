Leave your feedback
Thursday on the News Hour, President Biden acknowledges mistakes in last week's debate but insists he will stay in the race. Exit polls in the United Kingdom show voters likely elected a center-left Labour government after 14 years of center-right Conservative rule. Plus, a look back at a Supreme Court term full of consequential and controversial decisions.
