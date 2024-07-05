Leave your feedback
Friday on the News Hour, the June jobs report exceeds expectations while slightly higher unemployment signals a cooling economy. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer accepts King Charles' invitation to form a new government after a landslide victory in the United Kingdom's general election. Plus, Boeing faces a deadline to accept a plea deal connected to the deadly crashes of two 737 Max planes.
