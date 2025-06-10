Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the News Hour, President Trump sends thousands more National Guard troops to Los Angeles as protests against immigration raids spread to more cities. Vaccine proponents raise alarms as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fires the entire CDC vaccine advisory panel. Plus, an increase in U.S. deportations of immigrants from India leaves many with an uncertain future in their homeland.
