Tuesday on the News Hour, Hunter Biden is found guilty of all three felony counts in his federal gun trial. Hamas responds to the latest cease-fire and Israeli hostage deal proposal as the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens. Plus, a ballot measure in North Dakota seeks to block people over 80 from representing the state in Congress.
