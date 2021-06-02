What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

June 2, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, a new Israeli government coalition of unlikely political partners ousts long-time Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Then, the debate over the efficacy of unemployment benefits intensifies as the U.S. economy recovers and businesses re-open. And, countrywide calls in Haiti for the president to step down go unheeded amid rampant violence and corruption.

