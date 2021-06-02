Wednesday on the NewsHour, a new Israeli government coalition of unlikely political partners ousts long-time Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Then, the debate over the efficacy of unemployment benefits intensifies as the U.S. economy recovers and businesses re-open. And, countrywide calls in Haiti for the president to step down go unheeded amid rampant violence and corruption.
Wednesday on the NewsHour...
Segments From This Episode
-
News Wrap: Biden entices Americans with free beer, cash in bid to inoculate 70% of adults5 min
-
A look at the Israeli coalition trying to strip Netanyahu of power11 min
-
Are unemployment benefits keeping Americans home? A look at US labor shortage9 min
-
The ‘trauma’ of the pandemic and how reopening is driving adolescent anxiety, suicide6 min
-
Natural disasters ruined parts of rural Louisiana, disrupted the region’s vaccine drive4 min
-
Haiti endures an ‘assault on democracy’ as Moise clings to power11 min
-
What made Coach K’s 42 years at Duke special? A look at at the basketball legend’s career5 min
