Friday on the News Hour, the Supreme Court upholds a law that prohibits domestic violence abusers from owning firearms. We take a look at political fundraising after the Biden and Trump campaigns receive multi-million dollar donations. Plus, after a campaign fueled with anti-Islamic rhetoric delivered a third term to Indian Prime Minister Modi, Muslims continue to face discrimination and hate.
