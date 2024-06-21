Support PBS News Hour

June 21, 2024PBS News Hour full episode

Friday on the News Hour...

Friday on the News Hour, the Supreme Court upholds a law that prohibits domestic violence abusers from owning firearms. We take a look at political fundraising after the Biden and Trump campaigns receive multi-million dollar donations. Plus, after a campaign fueled with anti-Islamic rhetoric delivered a third term to Indian Prime Minister Modi, Muslims continue to face discrimination and hate.

