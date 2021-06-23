What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

June 23, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, President Joe Biden announces a new focus on gun violence, community investment and policing amid a spike in violence across the nation. Then, a look at Myanmar protesters facing violence and arrest in defiance of the military coup. And, how several promising innovations could provide a breakthrough to prevent a majority of plastic waste going unrecycled.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: