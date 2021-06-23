Wednesday on the NewsHour, President Joe Biden announces a new focus on gun violence, community investment and policing amid a spike in violence across the nation. Then, a look at Myanmar protesters facing violence and arrest in defiance of the military coup. And, how several promising innovations could provide a breakthrough to prevent a majority of plastic waste going unrecycled.
Wednesday on the NewsHour...
Listen to the BroadcastSubscribe to the Full Show Podcast
Segments From This Episode
-
Examining Biden’s 5-part plan to tackle rising violent crime rates3 min
-
Investing in police important to rebuild community trust, Cedric Richmond says7 min
-
Biden is increasing investment in police. Will it increase officer accountability?7 min
-
News Wrap: Supreme Court sides with cheerleader kicked off squad for social media post5 min
-
Myanmar’s armed forces show no signs of restraint amid rising revolts6 min
-
A leaked UN report warns ‘worst is yet to come’ on climate change. Here’s how you can help8 min
-
Recycling plastic has been an uphill challenge. Could chemical recycling change that?8 min
-
Schools tried to forcibly assimilate Indigenous kids. Can the US make amends?8 min
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.