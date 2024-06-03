Leave your feedback
Monday on the Newshour, after Claudia Scheinbaum becomes the first woman to win Mexico's presidential election, we look at what that means for U.S. relations. A jury is selected in Delaware in the federal gun trial of President Biden's son, Hunter. Plus, Dr. Anthony Fauci is grilled by House Republicans over the origins of and his response to COVID-19.
